Ashwa Bravo, White Roses, New Look impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Published Date - 05:20 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo, White Roses, New Look, Arabian Queen, Nugget & Ashoka caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Sea Of Class (Aneel) 47.5, moved freely. Pinatubo (Dhanu Singh) 47, moved easy. Special Effort (Dhanu Singh) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Dillon (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 59, 600/45, moved well. Watch My Stride (Akshay Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Force (Md Ismail) & Undaunted (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy.

1000m:

Arba Wahed Arba (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved well. Open Affair (Mohith Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. White Roses (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/55, 600/43, cought the eye. New Look (Afroz Khan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed.

Superstellar (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Arabian Queen (Ashhad Asbar) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, in good condition. Roshanara (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Bien Pensant (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Grand Duke (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, in good form.

NRI Touch (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Ashwa Bravo (Ashhad Asbar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, a fine display. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, urged-a-bit. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) & La Mirage (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former showed out.