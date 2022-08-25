Ashwa Magadheera fancied for Mysuru feature

By Racing Correspondent

Mysuru: The S Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera appeals most in a small field of five runners in the Sri Narasimharaajawadiyar Memorial Million 1400 metres, terms for 3 year old horses, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bhrigu 1, Miss China 2, Spiritual Queen 3

2. Supreme Angel 1, Oriental Lily 2, Country’s Major 3

3. D Brother 1, March To Victory 2, Notoriety 3

4. Ashwa Magadheera 1, O Hansini 2, Last Wish 3

5. Maybury 1, Vijaya Falcon 2, Smart Cadillac 3

6. D Fire 1, California Gold 2, Country’s Song 3

Day’s Best: Maybury.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.