Ashwa Magadheera fancied for Mysuru feature

By Racing Correspondent
Mysuru: The S Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera appeals most in a small field of five runners in the Sri Narasimharaajawadiyar Memorial Million 1400 metres, terms for 3 year old horses, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Bhrigu 1, Miss China 2, Spiritual Queen 3
2. Supreme Angel 1, Oriental Lily 2, Country’s Major 3
3. D Brother 1, March To Victory 2, Notoriety 3
4. Ashwa Magadheera 1, O Hansini 2, Last Wish 3
5. Maybury 1, Vijaya Falcon 2, Smart Cadillac 3
6. D Fire 1, California Gold 2, Country’s Song 3
Day’s Best: Maybury.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.