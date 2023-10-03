Asian Games: India secures win in squash mixed doubles pool A and D match

Squash players Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Singh and Anahat Singh-Abhay Singh secured a win for India

By ANI Published Date - 12:50 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hangzhou: Squash players Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Singh and Anahat Singh-Abhay Singh secured a win for India in the mixed doubles pool A and D match at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

In the pool A match, Dipika and Harinder teamed up to beat Japan’s Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo by 2-0. The Dipika-Harinder duo dominated the game from the very first set and clinched a win in straight two sets by 11-5, and 11-5.

Meanwhile, the Anahat-Abhay duo defeated Hong Kong’s Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang by 2-0.

Again India dominated and sealed the game in straight two sets by 11-10, and 11-8. However, in the first set, Hong Kong tried to make a comeback but the Indians made no mistake.

The Indian players have been displaying a stellar performance at the Hangzhou Games. Earlier, Saurav Ghosal stormed into the quarterfinals of men’s single as he defeated his opponent in three straight games with scores of 11-4, 11-4, and 11-6.

Last Saturday, India’s men’s squash team of Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh clinched a gold medal after defeating Pakistan 2-1 in a high-intensity final at the Asian Games.