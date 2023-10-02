Asian Games medalist Nandini Agsara dismisses Swapna’s ‘transgender’ allegations

The bronze medalist has said that she would take up the issue with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Asian Games Bronze Medalist Nandini Agasara. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Asian Games Bronze Medalist Nandini Agasara has refuted the transgender allegations leveled against her by compatriot Swapna Barman and expressed her disappointment over the controversy.

She has also said that she would take up the issue with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Earlier in the day, Swarna Barman took to social media to claim that Nandini Agasara is a transgender person competing in the heptathlon event at the Asia Games 2023. Thought she did not mention Nandini’s name, her now-deleted post was a clear indication at who Swapna was aiming at, given Nandini was the one who won the bronze medal.

“I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender woman at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of athletics. Help me and support me please(Sic.)” Burman said in her post.

However, Swapna later decided to delete her post on X (formerly Twitter).