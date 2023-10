Nandini Agasara wins bronze in women’s heptathlon 800m

Nandinai Agasara, a U20 world championships finalist, won the 800m race with a personal best time of 2:15.33 and won the bronze medal

By PTI Updated On - 08:38 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

In the women’s heptathlon, Nandini Agasara, a U20 world championships finalist, won the 800m race with a personal best time of 2:15.33 and won the bronze medal after seven events. She notched personal best scores in the 200m race and javelin throw too. Swapna Barman fell just four points shy of her compatriot to finish fourth at the Asian Games 2023.

Also Read Nikhat Zareen ends Asian Games campaign with bronze medal