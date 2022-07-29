Telangana’s Nandini leaves for U-20 World Athletics Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:43 AM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: Nandini Agasara of TSWR Sports School left for the U-20 World Athletics Championships, which are scheduled to be held in Cali, Colombia from August 1 to 6, on Thursday.

Ronald Rose, Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) congratulated and wished good luck to Nandini. She is the only athlete from Telangana State got selected to the tournament. This is her second world championships. Last year she made her debut in the U-20 World Athletics Championships held in Nairobi, Kenya.