“Lost my Asian Games medal to transgender,” alleges heptathlete Swapna as Nandini secures bronze

Swapna triggered a controversy on social media as she claimed that the athlete who won the bronze is a 'transgender' who was ineligible to participate in the event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:52 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

(L-R) Heptathelete Swapna Barman, Agsara Nandini.

Hyderabad: Even as India is going through a purple patch at the Asian Games, the medal haul hit a false note on Monday when heptathelete Swapna Barman accused bronze medal winner Agsara Nandini of being ineligible to compete as a woman.

Swapna triggered a controversy on social media as she claimed that the athlete who won the bronze is a ‘transgender’ who was ineligible to participate in the event. Interestingly, Swapna later deleted the post which made it apparent that she was accusing Agsara Nandini.

“I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender woman at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of athletics. Help me and support me please(Sic.)” Burman said in her now deleted tweet.

According to reports, the Athletics Federation of India(AFI) refused to comment on the issue and said that it would first look into the matter before making any official statements.

Responding to Swapna’s cryptic tweet, Nandini slammed her and said that she would take up the matter with the federation.

As per the rules of World Athletics regulations which came into effect from March 31 this year, all athletes who go through what is defined as ‘male puberty’ cannot compete in female events.

Indian Athletics fans however, were unhappy with the exchanges between two compatriots as the battle unfolded in the Hanfzhour Asian Games. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anguish.