Asian Games: Sarabjot, Divya settle for silver medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event

By PTI Published Date - 10:30 AM, Sat - 30 September 23

Indian shooters Divya Thadigol Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh stand with other medalists after securing silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hangzhou: India’s Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS settled for a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, losing the finals to Chinese pair at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The final score read 16-14 in favour of Chinese shooters Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin in the shoot-off for gold.

India thus have won 19 medals in shooting, including 6 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze, from the continental Games.

Sarabjot had shot 291, while Divya scored 286 to aggregate 577 and finish ahead of China (576) in the qualification round.

But in the shoot-off for gold, the Chinese pair turned the tables on the Indians, emerging winners after trailing the Indian duo for much of the finals.