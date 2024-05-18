Hyderabad: Civic bodies face netizens’ ire over bad road in Ameerpet

Images and videos of debris and sewage strewn on a lane near Dharam Karam Road in BJR Nagar were shared widely on social media.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: The appalling condition of a road in Ameerpet raised concerns among netizens, with many criticising the GHMC and HMWS&SB on Saturday.

Images and videos of debris and sewage strewn on a lane near Dharam Karam Road in BJR Nagar were shared widely on social media. One Sudhakar Pampana first posted the images claiming that the condition persisted for the past 25 days where a CC road was to be laid. “People are finding it very difficult to walk, especially women, and with the sewers leaking and the area stinking they are unable to sleep,” he added.

Both the GHMC and HMWS&SB reacted to the posts and enquired about the accurate location. “The issue pertains to the GHMC and it is due to the damaged stormwater drain pipes. Yet, our airtech machines were deployed and the overflow was cleared,” replied the Manager of the SR Section, HMWS&SB.

The GHMC said the concern was brought to the notice of the Khairatabad Deputy Commissioner and Executive Engineer, tagging their X handles.