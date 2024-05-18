BRS Malkajgiri MLA demands probe into occupation of his land

Marri Rajashekar Reddy alleged that there was a massive mobilisation of over 300 men and machinery for occupying the land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy on Saturday demanded an immediate and impartial inquiry by agencies concerned into illegal occupation of land owned by him in the city and demolition of existing structures on it.

He alleged that there was a massive mobilisation of over 300 men and machinery for occupying the land. The demolition of structures began at 10 pm on Friday and continued past midnight. They even constructed boundaries overnight despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 being in effect in view of the code of conduct in force for the ongoing election process.

“But this all went unnoticed and unchecked by law enforcing agencies including the Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, station house officers, inspectors and sub-inspectors,” he said, adding that it was an attack on his legal rights and personal safety of an elected representative.

“The land occupation and demolition was carried out in a well-planned manner and they were timed to coincide with the weekend holidays for the courts so as to prevent immediate legal recourse,” he said in a statement.

Alleging potential official complicity and dereliction of duty, he wanted strict action to be taken against the culprits upholding the law and protect the rights of elected representatives and citizens. The State government and its investigative agencies should thoroughly probe incident and identify the perpetrators, he demanded.