Asian Games: Vithya Ramraj clinches bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles

Ramraj finished with a timing of 55.68s, which is only 0.26s behind her personal best.

By ANI Updated On - 06:25 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Source: Twitter

Hangzhou: Indian hurdler Vithya Ramraj, who equaled PT Usha’s 39-year-old national record, clinched a bronze medal in the Women’s 400m Hurdles Final of the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

Ramraj finished with a timing of 55.68s, which is only 0.26s behind her personal best. The gold medal went to Bahrain’s Oluwakemi Mudijat Adekoya, who finished in a Games record 54.45s while China’s Mo Jiadie won silver with a season’s best of 55.01.

Keeping up with a great pace on track, the sensational athlete made an impressive comeback for the third position after having been in 4th position at around the halfway point. This is Ramraj’s second medal in the event, the athlete from Coimbatore was also a part of the silver medal-winning 4x400m mixed relay team along with Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan.