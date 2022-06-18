Asian Track Cycling Championship: Telangana’s Ashirwad clinches team bronze

Hyderabad: Telangana cyclist Ashirwad Saxena clinched a team bronze in the 4000 metres Team Pursuit in the junior category at the 41st Senior, 28th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championship, that began in New Delhi on Saturday.

The State cyclist, along with Indian team members Niraj Kumar, Birjit Yumnam and Gurnoor Poonia combined to clock 4:22.737s and finish third in the junior men’s 4km event.

This medal is the first for the State in the junior category. Indian team coach VN Singh identified his talent during the national championship and selected him for the Indian camp. Saxena secured a silver and a bronze in the National Track Cycling Championship held in Jaipur.