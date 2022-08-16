Asifabad: 7 public representatives resign to primary membership of TRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Seven public representatives including a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member, an MPTC member, three Sarpanchs, a director of an agriculture marketing committee and primary agriculture cooperative society jointly resigned to their primary membership of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) regretting that poll promises were not realized by Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa, causing inconvenience to public, in Bejjur mandal on Tuesday.

ZPTC member Pandram Pushpalatha, Kushnepalli MPTC member Athram Sayanna, Sarpanchs of Sushmir, Somini and Mogavelli villages Thorrem Shankar, Eladi Sharada, Alam Mangala and Kaghaznagar agriculture market committee Naitham Sattaiah, Bejjur PACS director Pendem Srihari quit from the TRS. They sent to their resignation to Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa.

According to the resignation letter released to pressmen, the public representatives lamented that the two high level bridges on Bejjur-Somini road were not built so far, causing inconvenience to dwellers of remote tribal habitations of Bejjur mandal. Pregnant women of interior villages were forced to deliver babies on the way to hospital every year. Twelve villages were stranded in floods that occurred recently.

As per the wish of the public, we resign to primary membership of the TRS, mentioned in the letter.

The mass resignations created a flutter in Sirpur (T) constituency, which is considered to be a bastion of the TRS. It is learnt that MLA Koneru Konappa spoke to the seven elected representatives and requested them to continue with the party. It was said that he was trying to persuade them to withdraw their resignations and by promising to address their challenges at the earliest.