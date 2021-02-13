Asifabad, Adilabad officials told to work in tandem for rural growth

Top officials of PR dept inspect development works in Adilabad

By | Published: 11:25 pm

KB Asifabad/Adilabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department’s Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania told district authorities to work in tandem for transformation of rural areas in the backward district.

The commissioner, reviewing the progress of Palle Pragathi and several other schemes at a meeting with officials here on Saturday, underlined the need to have coordination among officials of various departments for implementing developmental activities and initiatives aimed at the development of rural civic bodies. He instructed the authorities of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development to take steps for the completing works relating to Palle Prakruthi Vanams, crematoriums and Rythu Vedikas by the end of this month.

The Secretary opined that better infrastructure and improved sanitation would play a vital role in the growth of rural parts. He stressed on raising greenery in the countryside. He asked the officials concerned to take preventive measures to avoid drinking water crisis in the ensuing summer. He directed the collector to take against the staffers who show a lackadaisical attitude in executing the schemes of the government.

The IAS officer instructed the district rural development officer to daily monitor the progress of works with regard to Rythu Vedika. He asked the official to buy furniture and other required material for those venues which reached

the final stage. He told the authorities of the agriculture department to make sure of the quality of the works. He told the authorities to encourage rural folks for planting saplings.

Sultania set a deadline of March 15 to complete works of crematoriums and instructed the officials concerned to report progress to the Collector daily. He stated that 335 segregation sheds were granted to the district. He informed that a survey was carried out for taking up 54 road works sanctioned for Kerameri district under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana.

Tours Adilabad

Earlier, both the secretary and commissioner flew to the district headquarters by a helicopter. They later toured Adilabad district where they visited Mukra (K) and Jamidi villages in Echoda mandal and inspected implementation of Palle Pragathi programme. They interacted with members of Mukra (K) village’s standing committee and found out how they were able to effectively implement initiatives of the government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .