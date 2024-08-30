| Asifabad Car Goes Up In Flames After Ramming Culvert One Injured

Asifabad: Car goes up in flames after ramming culvert, one injured

Upon receiving information, police and personnel of the Fire Department rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 10:50 AM

A car that went up in flames after crashing into a culvert at Vempalli village in Sirpur (T) mandal late on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unhurt when a car in which they were traveling in went up in flames after ramming a culvert at Vempalli village in Sirpur (T) Mandal late on Thursday night.

Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector Kamalakar said the car owner, Vasudeva Chakravarthi from Ravindranagar village in Chintalamanepalli Mandal, sustained injuries on the ribs, while the driver, Sanjeev, a native of the same village, was unhurt in the incident.

Upon receiving information, police and personnel of the Fire Department rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. The duo was returning to Ravindranagar from Kaghaznagar railway station when the incident occurred.