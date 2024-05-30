Asifabad Collector warns traders of stringent action for selling spurious cotton seeds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 06:20 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dothre warned of stringent action against traders of seeds who sell spurious seeds. He stated that sufficient stocks of seeds were available in the district. He along with Additional Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Rao addressed newsmen here on Thursday.

Stating that cotton crop was being raised in 3.38 lakh acres in the district, Venkatesh said that the dealers had sufficient stocks of the seed. He noted that five lakh packets of seeds were currently available at dealers as against the requirement of 6.5 lakh packets. The remaining seeds would be brought soon. One can purchase the seeds up to June 25.

The Collector warned the dealers of stern action if they were found to be selling spurious cotton seeds. He advised farmers to buy the packets containing logos of a company. He asked them to preserve receipts and urged them to bring if any traders charge more price than MRP to the notice of officials. He told the traders to displace license and details of stocks for the convenience of farmers.

He said that a task force team comprising officials of the agriculture department was formed to check wrong doings by traders. He informed that seven cases were registered for smuggling spurious cotton seeds. As many as 10 quintals of seeds worth Rs 26.50 lakh were recovered from the smugglers. He suggested the farmers report details of fake seeds by contacting toll free number 63046 86505. Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah and District Agriculture Officer Srinivas Rao were present.