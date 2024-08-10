| Two Employees Suspended Five Get Memos For Using Outdated Drugs In Nirmal

Two employees suspended, five get memos for using outdated drugs in Nirmal

Action was initiated against the employees based on a report submitted by DMHO Dr Rajender.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 09:24 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: Two employees of the medical department were suspended, while memos were slapped against five other employees for administering outdated drugs in a community health centre in Khanapur on Saturday.

Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, in a statement, said that pharmacist Sunitha and staff nurse Chandrakala were placed under suspension, while memos were issued to medical superintendent of the health centre Dr Vamshi, pharmacists Srinivas Chary, M Vijay Kumar, Venkatesh and Kalyani for administering outdated saline to patients.

Abhilasha warned that stringent action would be taken against doctors and staffers of the department if found showing negligence in providing medical services. She stated that internal committees were formed to improve services of the State-run hospitals. She added that steps were being taken to prevent seasonal diseases and to create awareness among the public over the ailments.

Relatives of a patient staged a protest when they found that expired saline was given to Azhar from Lingapur village in Kaddapeddur mandal who was admitted to the hospital when he was diagnosed with a fever recently.