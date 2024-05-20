Batchmates extend support to deceased head constable’s family in Siddipet

Sayyed Salimoiddin (52), a 1995 batch constable, died of illness a few days ago while undergoing treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 08:50 PM

Siddipet: Friends of a head constable, who died of sickness, have mobilised Rs.1 lakh from among their batchmates and handed over the amount to his family members.

Sayyed Salimoiddin (52), a 1995 batch constable, died of illness a few days ago while undergoing treatment. His batchmates led by Mohammad Pasha, three town-SI Vijay Bhaskar, Srinivas Rao, Narsing Rao, Rajamallu, Prabhakar, Anil, Raji Reddy, Mallikarjun Reddy and others met Sayyed’s family members at Naseer Nagar in Siddipet on Monday and handed over the cash.