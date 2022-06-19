Asifabad: Former additional collector Varun Reddy gets warm farewell

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Collector Rahul Raj felicitates ITDA PO Varun Reddy at a programme held in Asifabad on Sunday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Rahul Raj said that K Varun Reddy rendered outstanding services as an additional collector. He felicitated Varun Reddy at a programme held here on Sunday. Varun Reddy was transferred and posted as Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Utnoor Project Officer (PO) recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Raj said that Varun Reddy played a vital role in the district getting Prime Minister’s award for excellence in public administration in particular for implementation of Poshan Abhiyan scheme of the union government. He remarked that Varun Reddy put the district at the top position in implementation of various schemes.

The Collector further said that the IAS officer was instrumental in establishment of a mobile theatre by women self-help groups in the district. He stated that rural civic bodies were able to make profits by manufacturing vermi-compost fertilizers for the first time due to the efforts of Varun. He added that the additional collector improved performance of schools, electricity to rural parts and sanitation of villages.

Varun Reddy opined that he was fortunate to have worked in the district. He stated that he was attracted by the distinct culture and tradition of tribals dwelling in this region. He said that he felt happy to have been posted as ITDA-Utnoor PO. He added that he would never forget the district and thanked those who extended their cooperation to him in administration.

Additional Collector Chahat Bajpai, Asifabad Revenue Divisional Officer Dattu and many other officials were present.