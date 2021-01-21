Asifabad girl gets shortlisted for film making course

Bhaktu Nikitha, the daughter of private school teacher Nageshwar, was selected to pursue the course at the school belonging to Telangana State Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A girl belonging to Penchikalpet mandal centre was shortlisted by a Social Welfare Residential Fine Arts School, Malkajgiri, for studying a filmmaking course. Bhaktu Nikitha, the daughter of private school teacher Nageshwar, was selected to pursue the course at the school belonging to Telangana State Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

She bagged the opportunity by excelling in an entrance test held by the society recently. She was congratulated by her teachers and locals for achieving the seat. Nikitha said that she would become a filmmaker in future. She thanked her parents for encouraging her in studies. She is a dancer and is an artiste as well. She had studied from Class V to VIII at a social welfare school for girls in Sirpur (T) town. She had her primary education at a private school in Penchikalpet mandal centre.

