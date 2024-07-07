Asifabad: Tribal sports school coach selected for NIDJAM camp

He was one of 10 coaches picked from across the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 07:50 PM

Mukkera Vidyasagar

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Mukkera Vidyasagar, an athletic coach working with Tribal Welfare department’s sports school-Asifabad was selected as a coach for National inter-district junior athletics meet (NIDJAM) assessment camp got underway in Bhopal from July 6 to 20.

He was one of 10 coaches picked from across the country. Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Athletics Federation of India are jointly organising the meet which sees participation of 90 students belonging to several states.

In a statement, Tribal Welfare deputy director Rama Devi said that Vidyasagar bagged the opportunity for successfully completing level-II coaching in athletics. She congratulated Vidyasagar on getting chosen for the national level event.

Meanwhile, Sports officer B Meena Reddy, Telangana Athletics Association secretary K Sarangapani, Dronacharya awardee Nagapuri Ramesh and joint secretary P Venkateshwar Reddy congratulated on being selected for the meet.