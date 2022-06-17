Asifabad youngster’s murder: Police to conduct polygraph test on accused

Published: Updated On - 06:34 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Asifabad: The murder of a youngster Vemula Sagar continues to remain as a hard nut to crack for investigating officials, who are unable to identify the killers even after 75 days of the murder. The investigating officials asked permission from a court for conducting a polygraph test on the four suspects. “The needle of suspicion points towards four persons -Malleshwari, Bhavani, Ashok and Satheesh of Kaghaznagar town. But they are not admitting to the crime. So, we approached Judicial First Class Magistrate court of Asifabad to give its nod to conduct a polygraph test on the suspects, on June 7,” Asifabad Inspector Rana Prathap said.

Sagar (17), a resident of remote Agarguda in Penchikalpet mandal was found dead on the outskirts of Asifabad on March 29. Initially, a case of suspicious death was registered based on a complaint received from Mondakka, the mother of the victim. Investigations were taken up. Call data record (CDR) of the mobile phones belonging to the accused persons was analyzed. But, no leads were found.

The investigating officials received the final medical opinion of the doctors who performed a post-mortem examination on the body of Sagar on May 14. The doctors opined that there were ‘abrasion injuries’ on face and chest and that the cause of death coud be strangulation. Accordingly, the section of the case was altered to the murder as per opinion of the doctors on the same day.

The investigators said that a focus was laid on the four suspects after the case was treated as a murder. They interrogated the four for quite a long time, but the accused denied their role. They checked the financial transactions of the accused persons. As a final ditch effort, the cops decided to carry out the polygraph test to ascertain whether Malleshwari, Bhavani, Ashok and Satheesh were involved in the crime.

The police said that they were now waiting to get an approval of the court to conduct the test to be held in Hyderabad. They said that the test would not take much time. They added that they would focus on other angles after receiving the report. The court is likely to hear versions of the accused persons before granting summons. On May 23, Mondakka, a widow, approached the State Human Rights Commission and brought the incident to the notice of it, which assured to take steps to ensure justice for her. She requested the commission to provide ex-gratia to her for losing son. She regretted that the investigating official were taking time in solving the mystery shrouded the murder of the breadwinner of her family.