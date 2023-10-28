Assam: 47-year-old BJP leader found murdered, family accuses local Congress leaders

Abdul Sattar, a local BJP politician who was reported missing on October 23, was identified by police as the victim

By IANS Published Date - 04:46 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational Image

Guwahati: A 47-year-old former panchayat member and BJP leader in Assam’s Karimganj district who was missing for the past few days was found dead, officials said on Saturday.

Police recovered his body in Patharkandi area of the district on Friday night. Abdul Sattar, a local Bharatiya Janata Party politician who was reported missing on October 23, was identified by police as the victim. Superintendent of Police in Karimganj district Partha Pratim Das claimed that a murder case has been filed. Sattar’s body had multiple external injury marks, suggesting that he was subjected to torture.

“The family also alleged that the victim was murdered,” he said. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased Abdul Sattar alleged that a local Congress leader Surman Ali and his friends were involved in his murder.

However, the police stated that they are still looking into this matter.

According to Sattar’s relatives, he received many calls at approximately 9 p.m. on October 23 when he was at home. He informed his family that he had to attend a crucial meeting at the home of the local MLA.

“He didn’t come back, and his phone was off when we contacted him the next morning. We told the police and other party leaders the following day,” a family member recalled. Sattar’s son told reporters that his father was threatened four months ago by a group of local Congress leaders. According to Sattar’s relatives, his hands and feet were tied, and his body was stuffed inside a sack.

“He was murdered and his body thrown into the river along with big boulders.” The body was sent for an autopsy and the police are awaiting the report. A police officer said.

“The victim’s hands and feet were tied. There is a large injury mark on his forehead but we cannot reveal much until we get the post-mortem report.” Krishnendu Paul, a BJP MLA from Patharkandi, called for a high-level investigation in the matter.

“The fact that a regular person went missing and that his dead body was discovered in such a state amply illustrates that it was a murder. We demand their immediate arrest after the accused is identified by the police,” he stated.

