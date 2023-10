Hyderabad: Techie dies in road accident after car tyre burst near Adibatla

His family members, including his father, wife and son were injured in the accident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:03 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software engineer working in TCS in Hyderabad died in a road accident when the car he was driving toppled after a tyre burst on ORR near Adibatla.

The techie, identified as Murali Krishna Varaprasada Rao, 51, was on his way back from Vizianagaram when the accident occurred. His family members including his father, wife and son were injured in the accident.