Assam CM Hemanta Biswas comes down heavily on Congress

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma alleged that the Congress neither realised its poll promise to waive crop loan of Rs 2 lakh, nor announced job calendar as promised.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:03 PM

Photo: X

Nirmal: Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswas Sarma said on Tuesday that the Congress managed to win the mandate of the public in recent polls to the Legislative Assembly by making false promises and that its ruling would not make a much difference for Telangana. He was addressing a gathering at Vijay Sankalp Yatra of BJP held in Bhainsa town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma alleged that the Congress neither realised its poll promise to waive crop loan of Rs 2 lakh, nor announced job calendar as promised. He criticised the party for failing to extend the monthly pension of Rs 4,000 to women. He said that petrol was being sold for Rs 98 per liter, but its price was Rs 109 a liter in Telangana.

The Chief Minister flayed the Congress for not recognising contributions of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao to the development of India. But, Prime Minister Narender Modi conferred Rao with Bharat Ratna award considering his outstanding role in the growth of the country.