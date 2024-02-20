BJP-BRS alliance Congress creation: Bandi Sanjay

Speaking at the launch of the BJP's Vijaya Sankalp Bus Yatra in Tandur, Sanjay said the party had decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone and that it had no intention to join hands with any party in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 04:54 PM

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday said the BJP had no plans to have an electoral alliance with the BRS for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“A BJP-BRS alliance is the creation of the Congress. During the assembly polls too, the Congress had accused the BJP of having a secret alliance with the BRS. It has once again started spreading lies about the alliances,” he said.

Stating that the wind was blowing in favour of BJP in Telangana, Sanjay said the people of the State had made up their mind to vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.