Two inter-State drug peddlers held in Hyderabad

Officials seized 60 grams of Mephedrone, a stimulant synthetic drug and two mobile phones from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sat - 27 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the local police busted an interstate drug network and nabbed two persons including a Nigerian on charges of illegal possession and selling of narcotic substances at Nampally railway station on Friday.

Officials seized 60 grams of Mephedrone, a stimulant synthetic drug and two mobile phones from them. The arrested persons are Sohail Ahmed Mohammed Hassan

Shaikh (40), a footwear shop owner from Thane in Maharashtra and Chukwuemeka (28), from Mumbai who runs a food stall business locally.

According to the police, Hassan Shaikh and Chukwuemeka, decided to peddle drugs as income from their businesses seemed meager. As per their plan, they procured Mephedrone and other psychotropic substances from local dealers in Khargar, Taluja and Vashi and sold them to customers and made money.

With an intention to spread their drug business in Hyderabad as well, the duo came to the city recently and slowly started developing the customer base here.

Following a tip-off, the police first nabbed Hassan Shaik at Nampally and seized 40 grams of Mephedrone from him. Based on his confession, Chukwuemeka was arrested from Lakdi-ka-Pul and 20 grams of Mephedrone was seized from him.

Police officials said efforts are on to identify the customers and necessary action will be taken against them.