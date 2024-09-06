KTR questions Congress government’s silence on flood victims

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 10:13 PM

BRS working president K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned the Congress government in the State for its silence on the final death toll from the recent floods. He questioned the lack of communication from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the State government, despite the BRS sharing details of the deceased during the heavy rains and subsequent floods in the State.

“The people of Telangana deserve to know the names and details of the victims,” he said, stating that the State government had not only mismanaged the flood crisis, but also mocking the suffering of the people.

Rama Rao pointed out the discrepancy in the reported death toll, stating that while the BRS had shared details of 31 flood victims, the government had concluded that only 16 people died. He also questioned why the state government had not delivered the promised Rs 25 lakh compensation per family, a demand it had previously made.