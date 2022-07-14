Assembly Speaker asks opposition leaders to act dignified

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:29 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Nalgonda: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday exhorted the leaders of the opposition parties to act dignified to enrich the values in the politics. Speaking to the media at Miryalaguda, Srinivas Reddy said that the opposition parties should extend constructive suggestions to the government in the democratic system. Telangana state stood as a role model to the entire country in implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes. Telangana has witnessed comprehensive development after formation of Telangana state. The initiatives of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have resulted in solving all the issues prevailed in our state, he reminded.

Reddy said that he has not seen the Chief Minister like Chandrasjekhar Rao during his 30 years of political career. He said that Gujarat, which was ruled by Narendra Modi as Chief Minister for more than a decade, was still struggling with shortage of drinking water and power cuts. The dreams of opposition leaders to come to power in the state would remain as cloud-castles. He said that all should cooperate for implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes in the state.