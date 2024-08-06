Assets Mapping Exercise: TGSPDCL identifies 12,692 damaged poles, 1300 unsafe transformers

The survey, which began on June 24, covered 3,380 feeders in 44 towns and cities in combined districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 04:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has completed the exercise of mapping of its assets, including poles, distribution transformers, conductors, ring main units and other equipment.

The survey, which began on June 24, covered 3,380 feeders in 44 towns and cities in combined districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda. According to officials, the SPDCL has gathered information about 3,285 feeders, 4.46 lakh survey points such as poles, dynamic thermal rating structures, and conductors with GIS mapping.

Also Read SPDCL conducting comprehensive survey of 11 kv feeders

Teams led by assistant engineers conducted a detailed assessment of power distribution assets, covering each pole and transmission cable. In its preliminary survey, the SPDCL teams have identified 12,692 damaged, broken and rusted poles and 1,300 unsafe and unfenced distribution transformers. As many as 1846 defected poles were identified in Metro Zone, 3386 in Rangareddy zone, 6,800 in Medchal zone and 660 in the Rural Circle.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui had issued instructions to Superintending Engineers to start the rectification works on a war-footing basis. Faruqui, who had been taking initiatives to streamline the entire system in the power utilities, said in order to check misappropriation of funds, it had been mandated that photos of the repaired work, along with GIS coordinates, had to be updated and registered in the mobile app when claiming the bills. An amount of Rs.25.50 crore has been allocated to take up repair works by the SPDCL management.

As part of the strengthening of the electricity distribution system, the SPDCL has developed the TGAIMS (TGSPDCL GIS Asset Inspection & Maintenance System) mobile application to technically identify faults in the 33 kv, 11 kv and LT network, which includes poles, distribution transformers, conductors, RMUs and other equipment.

*Fedders: 3,285

*Survey Points: 4.46 lakh

*Total Damaged Poles: 12,692

*Metro Zone: 1846

*RR Zone: 3386

*Medchal Zone: 6800

*Rural Circle: 660

* Unsafe Transformers: 1300