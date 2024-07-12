SPDCL conducting comprehensive survey of 11 kv feeders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 08:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) is conducting a comprehensive survey of 11 kv feeders in its jurisdiction.

According to SPDCL officials, the survey has been going on since June 24 and so far 3380 11 feeders situated in 44 towns and cities in the erstwhile districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda have been completed.

The Spdcl has designed an App “TGAIMS” (TGSPDCL GIS Asset Inspection Maintenance System), which contains information such as GIS mapping of substations, pole location, distribution transformer structure, ring main unit, auto recloser, line AB switches, pole condition (cement/iron/ railway track pole), how is the DTR structure, condition of power lines, gap between poles along with their Latitudes/Latitudes (GIS).

According to Spdcl Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui, through the comprehensive survey all the data of infrastructure of the organization would be stored in the App. It would be useful to prepare the estimates of development works accurately, he said, adding that this would improve transparency in departmental works such as maintenance and repairs at the field level, ensure reliable power supply and enhance consumer satisfaction.

Musharraf participated in a comprehensive survey conducted in Charminar, Gulzar House, Pathar Gatti of Hyderabad South circle and Ambedkar University, cable bridge areas of Cyber City Circle.