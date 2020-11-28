At LB Stadium, KCR predicts TRS century in GHMC polls

TRS president says party will win more than 99 seats in the GHMC polls this time; asks people not to fall prey to divisive politics

By | Published: 9:30 pm 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday declared that the ruling TRS would win more than the 99 seats that the party had won in the 2016 GHMC elections.

“Post December 4, we will celebrate the victory of the TRS. Let us start the new development of Hyderabad from the LB Stadium,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a massive public meeting at the stadium.

“We are not slaves to Delhi bosses. Our bosses are the people of Telangana. The needs, livelihood and welfare of our poor fill our minds and hearts, and we will not be provoked by some silly statements and respond to them. We are a strong party of 60 lakh activists and have won several elections in the Assembly and local bodies,” he said, adding that people should observe the language being used by the Opposition parties.

“I have not lost my cool. I am being patient only due to my responsibility and commitment towards the State,” he added.

Stating that the TRS agenda was “Andari Hyderabad and not Kondari Hyderabad” (Everyone’s Hyderabad and for a few), he said: “I strived hard to achieve Telangana State and have the spirit to develop it in all sectors. We do not encourage divisive politics.”

Pointing out that there was no metro city that had not suffered due to floods, he said: “Our Cabinet Ministers, legislators and other elected representatives waded through knee-deep waters to reach out to people whose houses were flooded. I was moved by the plight of our people and asked officials to provide Rs 10,000 per household ahead of the festive season. No other State government has given such financial relief, but the Opposition parties stalled the distribution of financial aid.”

Stating that the city would thrive only when law and order was under control, the Chief Minister said realtors, industrialists and businessmen should come forward and ensure that the city’s peace and tranquility was untouched. “No person will purchase a house in a colony where there is a disturbance. We must maintain peace and harmony in the city to ensure the continuous flow of investment,” he said.

Some people, he said, were indulging in hate politics. “Leaders from other States who are speaking with you now will not be there when you are in trouble. The people who are responsible for your welfare and development are in the TRS, and it will be KTR, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padma Rao and Mahmood Ali,” he said, and urged people from other States who had made Hyderabad their home to think wisely.

“You should remember that the TRS government had arranged ration, money and even arranged 200 trains to transport migrants to their native places during the lockdown while the Centre only sucked their blood. You should not fall prey to the divisive politics propagated by the opposition and protect Hyderabad from falling into the hands of those who are trying to destroy the city’s harmony,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he would take the responsibility of bringing funds from the Centre to develop the city.

