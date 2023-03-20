At the helm of a business with a green purpose

Vijetha Reddy pursued her dream of becoming an entrepreneur by building a sustainable business — Bright Solutions, which specialises in installing residential solar rooftops

By varun keval Published Date - 06:30 AM, Mon - 20 March 23

In 2020, Vijetha started Bright Solutions with the motive of contributing to environmental conservation.

Hyderabad: Women entrepreneurs have been providing great to the country’s economic growth and making their presence felt in various sectors with their skills and attitude towards work.

One among them is Vijetha Reddy, who pursued her dream of becoming an entrepreneur by building a sustainable business — Bright Solutions, which specialises in installing residential solar rooftops.

In 2020, Vijetha started Bright Solutions with the motive of contributing to environmental conservation and building a better future for the next generations, and never looked back after that.

In addition to installing solar panels, including commercial and industrial rooftops, her company also deals with other solar products such as solar-powered systems, solar heaters and power fencing systems.

“The idea struck me during the Covid lockdown when I decided to start a business on my own. I had a couple of other business ideas in mind before I decided to go with the solar energy company,” Vijetha says.

With two master’s degrees under her belt, Vijetha tried her hand at multiple jobs such as lecturer and teacher, and also took up several managerial roles in different companies before she decided to embark on a new journey. She also joined Business Networking International, a networking organisation, to promote her business.

She highlights the benefits of having solar rooftops installed on terraces. “Solar power is the conversion of energy from sunlight into electricity, which does not generate any emission during the process of conversion. It is not just a reliable source of power for households, but also for industries and offices. It can also help you reduce your electricity bills,” she says.

“Moreover, most State governments are offering tax incentives for harnessing solar energy by installing solar rooftops on homes. For instance, the Telangana government is offering a 40 per cent subsidy up to 10KW rooftop solar systems,” Vijetha points out.