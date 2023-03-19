Hyderabad: 1000-year-old temple found neglected near Chilkur

Archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy during his explorations around Chilkur village noticed many sculptures scattered at entrance of the village and a dilapidated structure inside the tank bund datable to the period between 9th and 10th centuries CE

Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: A 1000-year-old temple built of stone in Rashtrakuta style architecture has been found in a state of neglect near the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district.

Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation E Sivanagi Reddy during his explorations conducted in and around Chilkur village, as part of the awareness programme ‘ Preserve Heritage for Posterity ‘ launched by Pleach India Foundation, noticed many sculptures scattered at the entrance of the village and a dilapidated structure inside the tank bund datable to the period between 9th and 10th centuries CE.

According to Sivanagi Reddy, at the entrance of the Chilkur village, there was a two pillared mandapam built along the tank bund which was in deteriorating condition. There were beautiful sculptures of a seated lady devotee with folded hands and Bhairava in standing posture representing the Kalyani Chalukyan style of art (11th century CE), Nagadevathas, and two stones near the Pochamma temple, and an attractive sculpture of Surya broken into two pieces lying at the rear side of the Siva temple located inside the village, he said.

He said the small single storey Siva temple raised on an Adhisthana ( basement) had sunken into the ground, and was in alarming situation with crevices on the walls. The Sikhara ( Vimana ) portion on the roof had collapsed and the frontage covered with an altogether modern structure that had not only camouflaged the temple but also spoiled its antiquarian look resulting in putting the monument of archaeological significance in oblivion, he informed.