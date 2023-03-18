Wall of souvenir magnets sparks a book

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:18 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: Collecting souvenirs while travelling around the world is very common, but what about writing a book about them?

After collecting a wall full of 370 magnets from 40 countries in 14 years, Dr. Anthony Vipin Das, an eye surgeon at L.V Prasad Eye Institute, penned down a book along with co-author, Vidushi Dugga, a writer and content creator from Hyderabad.

On a journey of exploring the world and from the souvenir magnets they collected from each city, they launched their book named ‘Around the World in Magnets.’

Writing a book was never their idea, but when they put all the magnets on the wall, a bigger story emerged for them. The book gives insights into travel magnets, and why they are so important. ‘Around the world in Magnets’ is a collection of some of the most unique magnets from around the world.

The book gives personal experiences of the place, its history, and the authors’ cherished memories of the place. It offers an insight into the different places in and around a site that one can visit and explore.

“We had a look at the magnitude of the wall and we started realising that there was a lot of history, culture, and art. With one glimpse you are taken to a different country and region. These are not just small pieces of magnets, but there is also a lot of emotion attached to them. It is a new way of discovering and exploring the world,” said Dr. Vipin.

The book, which is now available online on Amazon, is a compilation of travel magnets from across the world and the gateway to exploring the world in a unique way. “We hope to build a community around the book and spark engaging conversations,” says Vidushi Duggal.

Collecting magnets is a hobby for many. Magnets are small, unique, look good, and are designed in the style of the city or location. Memomagnetist is a collector of magnets.