Ather to charge up EVs in Hyderabad

Ather Energy has announced that it has begun setting up its fast charging public network- The Ather Grid, across Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: In line with Telangana’s recently unveiled Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy that aims to strengthen the charging infrastructure in the State, Ather Energy has announced that it has begun setting up its fast charging public network- The Ather Grid, across Hyderabad. Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Telangana government’s new EV policies- no road tax and registration fees and its support for public charging infrastructure- will increase the demand of EVs.”

Hyderabad has always been an early adopter of technology and this will be evident in the uptick in demand for EVs in the city, he noted. Installations of the charging points have already begun across key hotspots in the city like Sarath City Capital Mall, Almond House, Taj Mahal Hotel, Swiss Castle, Flip Side, Noma Talkies, and The Moonshine Project with a total of 11 locations. As part of Phase 1, about 5-10 fast charging points will be installed by the end of the year. Ather Energy will continue to partner with similar progressive hosts including cafés, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms which can offer EV owners’ easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is among the first few cities after Bengaluru and Chennai to have Ather Energy’s fast charging public network. Ather Grid points can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone in 2020. With the installation of the charging network, Ather Energy officially makes its foray into the Hyderabad market. Following Ather Grid, the city will have an experience centre- Ather Space soon.

The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. The company targets to set-up 150 charging points across the country by March 2021.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .