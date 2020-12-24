ATM burglaries: Six persons nabbed by Rachakonda Police

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the gang had last week burgled an Indicash ATM centre at Abdullapurmet and decamped with Rs. 35,800.

Hyderabad: Six members of an interstate gang involved in multiple ATM burglary cases were caught by the Rachakonda police on Thursday. Property worth Rs. 20.28 lakh was recovered from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Waris Khan (23) of Rajasthan, Mohd Mohin Khan (23) Rajasthan, Munazeer alias Munna (23) of Haryana, Mufeed Khan (38) of Haryana, Waheed Khan (33) of Haryana and Md Zahir Khan (19) of Uttar Pradesh. Four others, Khader Khan (35) Azhu, Haris and Irfan were absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the gang had last week burgled an Indicash ATM centre at Abdullapurmet and decamped with Rs. 35,800.

“The gang first stole a Tata Sumo vehicle and went to Autonagar where they stole a gas cutter before heading to the ATM centre at Abdullapurmet. They sprayed black paint on the closed CCTV camera and later cut open the cash dispensing machine to steal the the cash,” Bhagwat said, adding that the gang was involved in eight ATM burglary cases in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh this year. Previously the gang was involved in 20 cases in different parts of the country.

The Commissioner said the gang preferred to escape from the spot of crime on motorcycles or cars and after travelling some distance, would take interstate trucks to reach their destination.

