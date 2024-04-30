Medak: Boy who died in accident after exam gets 6.7 GPA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 April 2024, 07:59 PM

Medak: The SSC results which were released on Tuesday have come as a heartbreaking reminder for a family in Masaipet, with Amberpet Akhil, who died in a road accident on April 15 after the exams, scoring a 6.7 GPA.

Akhil, 15, a resident of Chetla Timmaipally in Masaipet mandal, was on his way with his parents Balakrishna and Radha and relatives on Balakrishna’s auto-rickshaw for shopping in connection with Balakrishna’s brother’s daughter’s wedding.

Near Toopran, a speeding car hit the auto, killing Akhil on the spot, while the rest of the family members survived with injuries. Balakrishna and Radha were inconsolable after hearing about the results of their son on Tuesday. They said he would have joined college like all his friends had he been alive today.

Akhil, who had completed his Class 10 from the ZPHS Chandampet, scored a 9GPA in Mathematics. He had appeared for the examinations held between March 18 and April 2.