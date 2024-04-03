Sangareddy: Auto driver pushes passengers, killing one, injuring another

After work, they took an auto at Zam Zam Dhaba between Sangareddy and Kandi. Along with the auto driver, another person was sitting with the driver when the trio boarded the auto.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 11:00 PM

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, an auto driver and his accomplice pushed out passengers from the auto-rickshaw after robbing cash and mobile phones from three persons at knifepoint on NH-65 at Mamidipally in Kandi mandal late on Tuesday.

According to Sangareddy Rural Police, three migrant workers Mohd Moinuddin (25), Mohd Kaif and Mohd Ishaq from Uttar Pradesh, who were residing at Rudraram of Patancheru mandal, were roped in by a construction company to work on the site at Kandi.

Also Read Unable to clear debts, auto driver ends life in Karimnagar

After work, they took an auto at Zam Zam Dhaba between Sangareddy and Kandi. Along with the auto driver, another person was sitting with the driver when the trio boarded the auto.

After traveling a couple of kilometres, the driver and his accomplice allegedly demanded cash and mobile phones from them at knifepoint near Mamidipally.

After confiscating their belongings, they pushed Moinuddin and Kaif out of the running auto while Ishaq managed to jump out of the auto. Moinuddin died on the spot with serious head injuries while Kaif sustained serious injuries.

After shifting Kaif to a hospital, Ishaq approached the Sangareddy Rural Police, who are making efforts to nab the accused.