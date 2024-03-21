Mother and son arrested by Mirchowk Police for murder

The arrested persons Shaik Nisar Ahmed (27) and his mother Afsar Begum (45), a resident of Alijha Kotla, had allegedly murdered one Shaik Wajeed (25), a resident of Peerzadiguda on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police arrested a mother and son duo for allegedly murdering a person three days ago over financial issues at Alijah Kotla in old city.

According to the DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya, Wajeed was forcing Afsar Begum to maintain a sexual relationship with him and threatened to kill her if she disagreed. Also, he took a hand loan of Rs. 4 lakh from the suspects and failed to repay it.

“Nisar came to know that Wajeed was harassing and threatening Afsar Begum so he planned to kill him. At the instance of Nisar, on pretext of discussion, Afsar called Wajeed to her house at Alijah Kotla. When he went there, the suspects attacked and killed,” said the official.

After killing Wajeed, the suspects escaped from the spot. The police arrested them at MGBS Gowliguda on Thursday and remanded them.