Attero to invest Rs 600 crore to set up recycling unit in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:43 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Electronic waste recovery player Attero India will invest about Rs 600 crore to establish a new facility in Telangana. The proposed facility will provide direct employment to more than 300 people and indirect employment to many more, according to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“Happy to announce that @AtteroIndia will be investing Rs 600 Crores to establish a new facility in Telangana. The proposed facility will provide direct employment to more than 300 people and indirect employment to many more,” the Minister said in a tweet.

The new investment announcement comes soon after the attracted cumulative investments worth Rs 2,450 crore from four companies this month. These investments have a potential to create employment to about 6,500 people. These came in from sectors as varied as lifesciences, edible oils and jewellery making and pharma. It also saw foundation stone laid for five projects in the life science segment. These involve an investment of Rs 1,100 crore and have potential to create employment to 3,000 people at the Genome Valley.

The company is into recycling, upcycling, li-ion recycling, reverse logistics, consulting and carbon footprint reduction services. The company supports a circular economy. Attero is also into extracting precious, non-ferrous and earth metals. Attero is the only producer of cobalt, lithium, tin and rare metals, which are otherwise not mined in India. Using advanced recycling operations, it is India’s largest producer of tin, the Noida-headquartered company said on its portal.