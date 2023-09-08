| Aurangabad White Tigress Gives Birth To Three Cubs In Siddharth Zoo

By PTI Published Date - 09:51 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Aurangabad: A white tigress has given birth to three cubs at Siddharth Zoo in Aurangabad city of central Maharashtra, an official of the facility said on Friday.

The feline, named Arpita, gave birth to the three cubs — all of them white — on Thursday, he told reporters.

The cubs and their mother are absolutely fine, said the official, adding this was the six-year-old tigress’s first litter.

With this, the number of tigers in the zoo has gone up to 14, he said.

Earlier last month, tigress Samruddhi gave birth to a cub in the same zoo.

The zoo has sent a pair of tigers to Mumbai, said the official.