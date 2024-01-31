Auto driver grows ‘moving garden’ atop auto-rickshaw in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 03:27 PM

Auto-driver Anji

Mahabubabad: An auto-rickshaw driver from Mahabubabad caught the attention of BRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar with a unique addition to his auto – a garden with flowering plants.

An advocate of greener planet, MP Santosh Kumar, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photographs of Anji, the auto driver who installed a mini garden on top of his auto rickshaw. The auto driver has also decorated his vehicle in a unique way as he replaced the seat covers with artificial grass.

Calling Anji an “eco-inspiration”, the MP posted: “Hats off to the amazing auto driver#Anji from Mahaboobabad turning his ride into a cool green oasis in this scorching summer heat! Growing plants atop his auto, he’s tackling urban heat in style, he’s not just a ride provider but an eco-inspiration! Can’t wait to meet this eco-warrior & express my admiration in person. #GreenRide #EcoHero #GreenIndiaChallenge. (sic.)”

