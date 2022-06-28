Auto driver imitates Pushpa actor Allu Arjun on auto top in Narayankhed, fined Rs 1,600

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Sangareddy: The Narayankhed police in Sangareddy district has fined a youth who tried to imitate Pushpa Actor Allu Arjun while traveling on his auto top in Narayankhed town.

Auto owner M Sailu, who runs an auto in the Narayankhed town for a living, did the stunt at Rajiv Chowk in the town on June 24 while making his friends shoot a video. When the video was posted in some WhatsApp groups, it went viral on social networking sites.

The Police have traced him and imposed Rs 1,600 fine on him. The police imposed Rs 1,000 fine for dangerous driving, Rs 500 fine for disobedience of orders and a Rs 100 fine for travelling on the top of an auto.