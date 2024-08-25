Automotive KIA organise Seltos mileage rally in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 10:45 PM

mileage rally flagged off by Automotive KIA CEO, Chenna Kesavulu and KIA Area Manager, Vaibhav Gupta here on Sunday

Hyderabad: Over 65 owners of Seltos Diesel Manual Transmission participated in a special mileage rally that was organised by Automotive Kia from Nagole in Hyderabad on Sunday. In the rally, a Seltos manual transmission car achieved a mileage of 34.5 kilometers per liter, which eventually emerged victorious and its owner bagged a cash prize of Rs 10, 000. The second prize was bagged by another owner, who received a cash prize of Rs, 5, 000.

The mileage rally, which was flagged-off by Automotive KIA CEO, Chenna Kesavulu and KIA Area Manager, Vaibhav Gupta, started at Nagole with car owners travelling till Wonderla to check out the mileage.

The special event provided an opportunity to showcase the superior mileage of Seltos and also build a trust with the customers,” the CEO of Automative Kia said. “The rally also provided our customers an opportunity to check out the true abilities of the Seltos car,” he added. At the conclusion of the special Seltos mileage rally, the management of Automative Kia thanked the participants for turning-up for the rally.