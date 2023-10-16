Hyderabad couple kisses from sunroof of speeding car, safety concerns raised

The clip shows a man wearing a white t-shirt kissing a woman several times, coming out of the sunroof of a KIA Seltos car.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 04:33 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Screengrab of the video showing the couple kissing from the sunroof of the car.

Hyderabad: A video of a couple from Hyderabad kissing from the sunroof of a speeding car is going viral on the internet. The short clip shows a couple indulging in public display of affection as the car they are travelling in, is seen moving on the PVNR expressway at a high speed.

The clip shows a man wearing a white t-shirt kissing a woman several times, coming out of the sunroof of a KIA Seltos car. The video also shows his raising his hand and pointing towards the sky. The couple seen in the video also seem to be ignoring the inconvenience caused to other commuters driving on the expressway.

The video has sparked an outrage on the internet, with people demanding action from the police.

While several users have commented over the video saying it is “obscene” and dubbed the act as “nuisance”, many are raising concerns about the safety on roads.

Hope @hydcitypolice will take action on this unsafe driving mode & Inconvenience caused to public.. #PVNRExpressway pic.twitter.com/K2QgqgpStp — Dharani (@DharaniBRS) October 15, 2023

“Idk about the inconvenience part but It is against traffic rules,” a user said.

“Why does it feel like they or may be the man is intoxicated and just in case if someone cuts the car sudden breaks would’ve created a panic situation, @hydcitypolice @HYDTP@CPHydCity hope this unwarranted behaviour is alerted and action taken.” another user commented.

Meanwhile, many X (formerly Twitter) users have tagged the Hyderabad Police and the Telangana DGP in their posts along with the video, but there has been no response from the police so far.