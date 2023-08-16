New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month

Photo: Kia

New Delhi: Kia India on Wednesday said it has received 31,716 bookings for its newly launched upgraded flagship SUV Seltos in one month.

The company had opened pre-bookings for the new Seltos on July 14 2023. The model is priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Close to 55 per cent of the bookings for the new Seltos have been placed for the higher-end trims (HTX onwards),” Kia India said in a statement.

Since its launch in India in 2019, the Seltos has clocked cumulative sales of over 5 lakh units, the company said adding, it is the core brand that established Kia in India.

“We are confident that the new Seltos will script a fresh success story and expand the segment significantly in times to come,” Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.