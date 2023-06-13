Avanish slams double century at HCA A division three-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: A Avanish Rao slammed 265 while M Sai Pragnay Reddy hit 164 as EMCC posted a massive 582/4 against Continental on the opening day HCA A division three-day league, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: HCA A Division three-day league: Day One: AOC 218 in 47.2 overs (G Rahul Singh 83; M A Adnan 3/57) vs Deccan Chronicle 80/7 in 28 overs; Income Tax 341/3 in 90 overs (P Gaurav Reddy 173batting, Yash Kapadia 109) vs Cambridge XI; Ensconse 245 in 62.2 overs (Mohd Junaid Ali 111; Ashish Srivastav 4/82) vs Sporting XI 162/0 in 24 overs (Sagar Chaurasia 81batting, A Takshith Rao 69batting); Hyderabad Bottling 216 in 57 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 54, Ali Kacchi Diamond 54; Lokesh 4/67, P Raghava 3/31) vs R Dayanand 96/1 in 33 overs (P Raghava 51batting); MP Colts 217 in 74.1 overs (C Abhinav Tej 71; C Hitesh Yadav 3/79; K Rohit Raydu 6/60) vs Jai Hanuman CC 60/1 in 13 overs; SBI 390/8 in 90 overs (P Srihari Rao 105, B Sumanth 134batting, M Ravi Kiran 50; K Bhagath Varma 3/86) vs BDL; EMCC 582/4 in 90 overs (P Aman Rao 88, A Avanish Rao 265, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 164) vs Continental; Budding Star 316/2 in 90 overs (P Nitish Reddy 132, Bhavesh Seth 77batting) vs India Cements; Evergreen 223 in 49.1 overs (G Aniketh Reddy 104; T Arun Kumar 5/77) vs Combined Districts 110/7 in 33 overs (Aman Upadhyay 3/25).

Top Performers

Centurions: A Avanish Rao 265, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 164, P Gaurav Reddy 173batting, Yash Kapadia 109, Mohd Junaid Ali 111, B Sumanth 134batting, P Srihari Rao 105, P Nitish Reddy 132, G Aniketh Reddy 104

Five or more wickets: K Rohit Raydu 6/60, T Arun Kumar 5/77

