Avoid eating pani puri: DPH Dr Srinivas Rao urges people amid surge in typhoid cases

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The monsoon showers are best paired with street food. An unending zeal to gulp down your favourite pani puri while it is drizzling is inevitable.

However, Telangana Director of Public Health Dr. Srinivas Rao has urged people to avoid eating pani puri during monsoon as it will lead to seasonal ailments, especially typhoid.

“Do not eat pani puri in the rainy season. Pani puri bandis can become a source of typhoid fever since most of the vendors overlook basic norms of hygiene and cleanliness. For the sake of Rs 10 pani puri, don’t ruin your health,” Rao said.

He further urged panipuri vendors to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene while preparing and serving the food item.

Almost all the seasonal diseases including malaria, acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADDs), and viral fevers, which have been reported in the past few weeks, are said to be related to the consumption of contaminated food, water, and vector-borne diseases.