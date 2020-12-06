Awareness on reducing gender-based violence held

The event was held to counter gender-based violence and to create awareness on reducing violence faced by women in specific and everyone in general.

Hyderabad: Observing the International Day of Elimination of Violence against Women, Youngistaan Foundation’s Gender programme organised a virtual event – ‘Orange the World, Educate, Respond, Prevent’, on Saturday.

The panelists included CID DIG Women Safety Wing Sumathi Badugula, Work Global co-executive director gender Sudarshana Kundu, My Choices Foundation head counselling Pearl Choragudi and Breakthrough digital engagement assistant manager Richa Singh. Sudarshana highlighted the influence of existing social structures on gender-based violence and educated the audience on different types of violence that can be seen around in different spaces.

Sumathi spoke about rise in domestic violence cases during the pandemic and addressed the importance of counselling in situations of domestic violence as a way to construct healthy relationships.

More than 50 participants attended the event while more than 2,000 people watched it on Facebook and YouTube live streaming, a press release stated.

